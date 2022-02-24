ArcelorMittal shuts down production at Ukraine mines

Luxembourg Post warns customers it is no longer accepting mail destined for the country, which was attacked by Russian forces on Thursday

Luxembourg Post warns customers it is no longer accepting mail destined for the country, which was attacked by Russian forces on Thursday

ArcelorMittal, which is headquartered in Luxembourg, announced it was scaling back operations at its sites in Ukraine

By Emery Dalesio and Yannick Lambert



Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, which employs more than 20,000 in Ukraine, is shutting down production at its underground mines and cutting operations at its massive Kryvyi Rih steel plant "to a technical minimum," the company said on Twitter on Thursday, following the Russian invasion of the country.



The steel plant is near both Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, and the breakaway eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Invading Russian troops poured into Ukraine from all three regions early on Thursday.



Post Luxembourg said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that it was refusing to accept mail destined for Ukraine and urged customers not to drop items for that country in letterboxes "as their routing is not guaranteed".

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel addressed parliament in the afternoon before heading to Brussels, where the EU will launch a second round of sanctions against Moscow. The invasion marked a "dark and sad day for Europe", Bettel said at a press conference earlier in the day.

Luxembourg's finance watchdog, the CSSF, said it would implement the EU sanctions. The Grand Duchy may play a prominent role in making Russia's life harder given its outsized financial centre, where business ties between the two countries run deep.

Russia's invasion quickly generated a demand for satellite data capacity from NATO militaries including the Belgian and Dutch armed forces, Steve Collar, the CEO of Luxembourg satellite giant SES, told The Luxembourg Times.

Regime change

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is following a course many military analysts had predicted, with a barrage of missile attacks to destroy Ukraine’s air force and air defences quickly followed by a massive land campaign aimed at crushing armed resistance.

Events on the ground unfolded rapidly on Thursday and, while the situation remains fluid, it appears that Russian President Vladimir Putin has opted for a campaign aimed at achieving regime change, rather than a more limited takeover of the separatist Donbas territories he recognised as independent on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service said its personnel came under attack at 5am local time in five provinces ranged around the country’s north eastern borders, as well as through Donbas and occupied Crimea, to the south.

Russian tanks were reported to have reached the outskirts of Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, by mid-morning, and to be fighting in the Kherson region just north of Crimea. By early afternoon, CNN showed Russian troops apparently in control of Hostomel airport, outside the capital Kyiv, following an air assault.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Russian forces may be trying to secure the base as a bridgehead for an operation to decapitate the government. “Landing of airborne troops is possible. There could be an attempt to enter government’s bloc,” Podolyak said. “One of the goals is to remove top authorities.”

Unequal battle

That idea was supported by Vyacheslav Nikonov, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee, who said Russia aims to install a new, Moscow-friendly administration. It isn’t clear how a government imposed by Russia would be able to overcome popular resistance.

In the east, the Facebook page for Ukraine’s war effort reported a fierce fight with Russian tanks pressing down toward the rear of Ukrainian front lines fighting separatists in Luhansk province.

In an unequal battle - Russia spends more than 10 times as much on defence - Ukraine said it had shot down Russian aircraft and destroyed tanks and was holding firm along a long eastern front.



Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had destroyed 74 military facilities, including 11 air fields, 3 command posts, a naval base and 18 radar stations for anti-aircraft batteries.

The initial wave of Russia’s attack on Ukraine involved 75 heavy and medium bombers and more than 100 missiles of various types, according to a US defence official who briefed reporters.

(Additional reporting by Yannick Hansen and Bloomberg)

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.