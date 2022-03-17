Biden ramps up military aid to Ukraine, including drones

President Joe Biden said the US would send Ukraine drones and thousands of anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles, a robust new package of aid to fight Russia’s invasion that followed an emotional appeal from the country’s leader.

Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces of committing “atrocities” and attacking civilian areas, contrary to the Kremlin’s denials. Hours earlier, Russian forces bombed a theatre in Mariupol sheltering hundreds of civilians, according to the city council there.

“Putin is afflicting appalling, appalling devastation and horror on Ukraine,” Biden said Wednesday at the White House. “It’s god awful.”

Biden said fresh US aid to Ukraine would include assistance obtaining a longer-range anti-aircraft system. Other supplies will include 800 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 9,000 anti-tank missiles and 7,000 small arms along with 20 million rounds of ammunition, according to a White House statement.

Together with the drones, Biden said the package demonstrates the US “commitment to sending our most cutting-edge systems to Ukraine for its defence.” He said US weapons already provided to Ukraine have helped “inflict dramatic losses on Russian forces.”

The White House statement described the drones as “100 tactical unmanned aerial systems.” The drones will be small, light single-use weapons called “Switchblades” that can be deployed by infantry, according to two people familiar with the matter - not larger aircraft that fire anti-tank missiles, such as US Predator and Reaper drones. Ukraine has already used Turkish-made drones to great effect against Russian armoured vehicles, according to Western military officials.

Biden’s remarks followed an emotional appeal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Congress earlier Wednesday, in which he urged the U.S. to close its ports to all Russian goods and provide Ukraine with fighter jets, something the Biden administration has not yet agreed to facilitate. After showing lawmakers a graphic video of Ukrainian casualties in the war, including children, Zelenskiy addressed Biden directly in English: “Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

Biden called Zelenskiy’s speech “convincing” and said the Ukrainians have shown “remarkable courage” as they resist the Russian invasion.

The White House is touting $1 billion in security assistance the U.S. has authorized for Ukraine in the past week, bringing the total for the last year to $2 billion. Officials note that the US is the largest single donor of such aid to Ukraine.

Biden on Tuesday signed a $1.5 trillion government funding bill, and on Wednesday authorized spending $800 million on security assistance. On Saturday, he signed off an additional $200 million for arms and equipment as part of a stopgap spending bill.

Still, the assistance falls short of Zelenskiy’s biggest requests - a no-fly zone over Ukraine or the transfer of fighter jets from NATO countries - neither of which the White House has agreed to. Those comments emboldened Republicans in Congress who are calling for providing Ukraine with jets.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the administration does not believe providing fighter jets would materially bolster the Ukrainian armed forces and Russia could interpret such a transfer as a US escalation of the conflict.

“The equipment that we have provided is defensive, as you know, not offensive and we see that as being a difference,” Psaki said.

Zelenskiy on Wednesday urged lawmakers to remember the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the 11 September 2001, terrorist attacks in New York and Washington as it weighs more aid.

“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people,” Zelenskiy said following a standing ovation from lawmakers.

The Ukrainian leader, who at first spoke through an interpreter and then later switched to English, continued his calls for a no-fly zone over his country but added, “If this is too much to ask, we offer an alternative,” stressing that the country needs more air defence systems like the S-300.

The previous U.S. assistance included about 600 Stinger antiaircraft systems, 2,600 Javelin anti-armour systems, an undisclosed number of helicopters and patrol boats, 200 machine guns, 200 grenade launchers, and 40 million rounds of small-arms ammunition, Biden officials said.

The White House also is stressing what it is willing to do diplomatically and on a humanitarian basis to demonstrate support for Ukraine, announcing Tuesday that Biden will fly to Brussels next week for “extraordinary summit” with NATO allies. And he held an event Tuesday - with a crowd of reporters watching - to sign into law the government spending bill that includes a total of $13.6 billion in humanitarian, economic and defence aid for Ukraine



