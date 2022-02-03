Biden says Islamic State leader killed in US raid in Syria
Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed during a US counterterrorism operation in northwestern Syria on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said in a statement.
“Last night at my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place,” Biden said.
Qurayshi detonated a bomb that killed himself and members of his family, including women and children, at the beginning of the operation, according to a senior US official.
The operation was conducted by special operations forces under the control of US Central Command, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.
Qurayshi took over as leader of the terror organization after former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a US raid in 2019. He oversaw the group’s attacks on the Yazidi religious minority in Iraq.
Though the influence of the group waned as Syrian and Iraqi forces -- variously backed by the US and its allies, as well as Iran and Russia -- largely eliminated its territorial holdings in recent years, the group was never completely eradicated.
Biden is expected to address the nation about the mission at 9:30 a.m. in Washington from the White House.
