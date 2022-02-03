The operation was conducted by special operations forces under the control of US Central Command, the Pentagon said in a statement

Biden says Islamic State leader killed in US raid in Syria

In this image released by The White House, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (2nd L), with the President�s national security team in the Situation Room, monitor the counterterrorism operation in Syria, in Washington, DC, on February 3, 2022. - Biden said Thursday that the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, had been "taken off the battlefield" during a raid by US forces in Syria. (Photo by The White House / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / The White House" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed during a US counterterrorism operation in northwestern Syria on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“Last night at my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place,” Biden said.

Qurayshi detonated a bomb that killed himself and members of his family, including women and children, at the beginning of the operation, according to a senior US official.

The operation was conducted by special operations forces under the control of US Central Command, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Qurayshi took over as leader of the terror organization after former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a US raid in 2019. He oversaw the group’s attacks on the Yazidi religious minority in Iraq.

Though the influence of the group waned as Syrian and Iraqi forces -- variously backed by the US and its allies, as well as Iran and Russia -- largely eliminated its territorial holdings in recent years, the group was never completely eradicated.

Biden is expected to address the nation about the mission at 9:30 a.m. in Washington from the White House.

