Brazil on alert as government sees risk of fresh protests

Acts “for the retaking of power” are being called by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil’s top legal officials warned the Supreme Court new protests are being called by “extremist groups” who seek to overturn the result of the presidential elections just days after rioters stormed government buildings in the nation’s capital.

Acts “for the retaking of power” are being called by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro for Wednesday afternoon in all of Brazil’s capitals, the Attorney General’s Office, known as AGU, told the court in a filing on Wednesday.

AGU called for “immediate, preventive” measures, including that any attempt to block highways or break into public buildings be immediately suppressed, and that anyone disobeying be arrested on site. It also asked the court to order Telegram, where calls for protests are circulating more widely, to block the accounts of several users.

Members of social movements protest in defense of democracy in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 9, 2023. AFP

The Prosecutor General’s Office issued a similar warning, asking that governors and public safety officials be told to reinforce security in the nation’s capitals on Wednesday.

On Sunday, rioters broke into government buildings in Brasilia, destroying property and calling for the military to intervene and unseat President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro, who lost the October election to Lula, used his Facebook account last night to share a video of voter fraud conspiracies. The post was deleted hours later.

Lula’s Chief of Staff Rui Costa told CNN Brasil security was being reinforced across the country amid the warnings, adding that the Army will be tasked with guarding top government buildings in the capital of Brasilia.

