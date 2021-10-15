British Conservative MP David Amess stabbed to death

A member of parliament for almost four decades, Amess was attacked during a constituency meeting in Essex on Friday

Conservative MP for Southend West, David Amess, has died after being stabbed during a constituency meeting on Friday

UK Conservative lawmaker David Amess has been stabbed to death at a constituency meeting in Essex, with police arresting a man on suspicion of murder.

Amess’s office earlier confirmed the attack, with Essex Police later putting out a statement to say an unnamed man had died. The BBC has reported that it was Amess.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion murder after a man was stabbed,” Essex Police said in a statement. The injured man “was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.”

Police said they made an arrest following reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North shortly after midday. Amess was speaking on Friday with constituents at a church on that road. Sky News showed footage of an air ambulance arriving at the scene shortly after 2pm.

Amess, 69, has been a Tory MP since 1983, representing the seat of Southend West in Essex. A spokesperson for his office did not have any further details on the attack or his condition.

Other British lawmakers have also been attacked in recent years, with the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox at the time of the Brexit referendum in 2016 and the 2010 near-fatal stabbing of Labour MP Stephen Timms.

Married with a son and four daughters, Amess has campaigned vocally for Britain to leave the European Union and championed various causes in Parliament, including fighting animal cruelty and arguing pro-life positions on abortion.

“This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life,” former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith said in a tweet.

