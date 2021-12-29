Change Edition

Brussels urges Chile’s incoming president to endorse EU trade deal
Trade

Brussels urges Chile’s incoming president to endorse EU trade deal

2 min. today at 08:27
Bloc calls for Gabriel Boric’s new administration to sign ‘modernised agreement’ after delays over French concerns
