Daughter of Putin ally Dugin killed by car bomb

The daughter of Russian nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin was killed by a car bomb outside Moscow on Saturday night, Russian state media reported.

An SUV driven by Darya Dugina exploded in flames as she was driving about 20 km west of the capital, according to reports. A family friend told Tass that the Toyota Land Cruiser belonged to Dugin, who had intended to travel home with his daughter from an event but “went in a different way.”

Dugin is believed to be an ally of Vladimir Putin and to have influenced the Russian president’s views. He was sanctioned by the US in 2015 for his alleged involvement in Moscow’s annexation of Crimea. Dugina was sanctioned by the US and UK this year. The UK called her a “high-profile contributor of disinformation” about Russia’s war in Ukraine in her role as editor of the website United World International.

Ukraine’s president warned that the Kremlin may have special actions in store around the six-month mark of Russia’s invasion, which falls on Wednesday.



“We should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Saturday. “We must all be strong enough to resist any enemy provocations.”

On Saturday, a drone struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in occupied Crimea on Saturday, days after unexplained explosions at nearby military facilities. No injuries were reported. Several Ukrainians, including children, were injured in a Russian rocket strike north of Mykolaiv.

Grain exports continue from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports a month after a safe-transit agreement was reached. A Turkish official estimated total shipments so far at over 656,000 tonnes.

