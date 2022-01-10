Djokovic trains for Australian Open after visa is reinstated

World's top male tennis player plans to compete in tournament after court quashes earlier cancellation of his visa

Novak Djokovic has said he is focused on playing at the Australian Open, after the court ruling in his favour on Monday

Novak Djokovic may stay in Australia and vie for a record 21st Grand Slam victory after a court quashed the cancellation of his visa and ordered his immediate release from detention in a hotel.

Judge Anthony Kelly said the world men's tennis No.1 didn’t have enough time to fully respond after officials notified him early on Thursday morning that he had insufficient proof to enter the country under current Covid rules. In the late Monday afternoon decision via a virtual hearing, he ordered the government to pay the star’s costs and release him.

The circumstances Djokovic encountered were “unreasonable,” the judge said. If the tennis player had had more time, “he could have consulted others and made submissions” to authorities “about why his visa should not be cancelled,” he said.

Djokovic said he would stay and try to compete.

“I remain focused on that,” he said on Twitter. “I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans.”

The government’s counsel advised that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke could still separately exercise his own personal power to push ahead with cancelling the visa, despite the ruling. It had previously warned of that potential outcome in documents filed on Sunday.



Straight to training

“Novak will comply with whatever decisions are made,” his younger brother, Djordje Djokovic told reporters in Belgrade, Serbia. The tennis star went to train after his release, he said.

Djokovic was confined to a Melbourne hotel that detains refugees after border officials overturned a Victoria state vaccine exemption allowing him to play in the tournament.

News of the exemption sparked uproar in a country where more than 90% of adults are fully vaccinated and that’s endured some of the world’s toughest restrictions during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison supported the subsequent bid to deport the player after his arrival in Australia, with the saga highlighting the policy and communication mismatch between federal and state officials that’s been a hallmark of Australia’s Covid-19 journey.

Most non-Australians are still barred from entering the country unless they obtain a travel exemption and are fully vaccinated.



Djokovic’s lawyers argued that he was granted a valid exemption following a positive Covid test on December 16, but the federal government rejected that position. It said that tournament organisers were told a recent infection wouldn’t allow someone to avoid Australia’s vaccination requirement and receive an entry visa.

Tight restrictions

Australians who haven’t had at least two doses of vaccine are restricted from entering most indoor venues throughout Victoria to curb the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant and ease pressure on hospitals. The country reported more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time in a single day on Saturday, with cases more than doubling in Victoria to 51,356.

Djokovic has previously won the Australian Open nine times. The tournament will start on January 17.

He arrived in Australia late on Wednesday night and was questioned at Melbourne Airport for hours before Border Force officials decided to cancel his visa. The player’s confusion and frustration during the interviews was apparent in a transcript released shortly after Monday’s court decision.

“I really am a little bit surprised that I am in this situation because how am I supposed to even come to Australia if I didn’t have these documents that are official documents?” Djokovic said in the transcript.

In a 35-page filing released on Saturday, his lawyers said the world No. 1 had received a document on January 1 from Australia’s Department of Home Affairs affirming the exemption would allow him to enter the country.

“Mr. Djokovic understood that he was entitled to enter Australia and Victoria and to compete in the Australian Tennis Open,” the lawyers wrote.



Czech player leaves

In its response, the Australian ministry rejected Djokovic’s “so-called ‘medical exemption’” and said “there is no such thing as an assurance of entry by a non-citizen into Australia.”

Veteran Czech player Renata Voracova departed Australia late on Saturday, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. The doubles specialist had competed in a warm-up tournament for the Australian Open last week.



Her visa was cancelled by Australian Border Force after she entered the country with the same type of vaccine exemption claimed by Djokovic, the ABC said. A tennis official who wasn’t identified also departed, the ABC said.

Djokovic, 34, said in 2020 that he was personally opposed to vaccines, but later clarified that he was no expert and would make the decision that was right for him.

“I wouldn’t want to be forced to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in 2020, months before the first coronavirus vaccines were available.

