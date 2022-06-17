European gas prices increase as Russia cuts roil market

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Moscow’s statements that its gas cuts are due to technical reasons are lies

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Moscow’s statements that its gas cuts are due to technical reasons are lies

European natural gas prices are headed for the biggest weekly gain since early March as Russia cuts supply just as a heat wave is boosting demand.

Russia cut shipments through the biggest pipeline to the European Union in a blow that could hit key industries at a time when the region is already struggling with surging inflation. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Moscow’s statements that its gas cuts are due to technical reasons are lies, while Germany has called the move “politically motivated” and aimed at unsettling markets.

Flows through the Nord Stream pipeline have been cut by about 60%, with companies including Eni SpA, Engie SA and Uniper SE saying they’re receiving less fuel. Europe has been fearing the reductions since it and a host of other countries put stringent sanctions on Russia for its war on Ukraine.

The region has boosted liquefied natural gas imports to meet any shortfall and also fill storage sites in time for next winter when demand for heating increases. But that’s also been made harder as an US LNG plant remains shut for longer than initially anticipated following a fire last week.

Dutch front-month gas futures, the European benchmark, were 1.1% lower at € 122.95 per megawatt-hour as of 8:49 a.m. in Amsterdam. Prices are up 49% for the week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.