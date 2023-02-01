FBI searches Biden beach home in documents probe

The president’s team has previously said no classified materials were discovered at Biden’s beach house in prior searches

US President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York City on 31 January 2023

The Justice Department searched President Joe Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Wednesday morning, with his consent, his lawyer said, after recent discoveries of classified documents in the president’s private home and office.

“Today, with the president’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” Bob Bauer, Biden’s personal attorney, said in a statement. “Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate.”

Bauer said more details would come after the search.

The search was conducted by FBI officials, according to a person familiar who spoke on condition of anonymity. The search was planned and consensual and was conducted without a warrant, according to the person.

“No potential records were identified at the Rehoboth Beach residence” during a search conducted on Jan. 11 by Biden’s personal attorneys, Bauer said last month in a statement. Earlier that day, the lawyers found an additional classified record at Biden’s house in Wilmington, Delaware, that wasn’t turned up during a search in December.

Neither the Justice Department nor the office of Special Counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed to investigate the possible mishandling of classified documents, had any comment on Wednesday’s search.

Biden’s lawyers have discovered classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington home and former think tank office, beginning in November. The FBI searched his Wilmington home on 20 January, finding more than half a dozen additional documents, some marked classified, and going back as far as his days in the Senate and his vice presidency under Barack Obama.

