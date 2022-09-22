Iran protest death toll rises to 17 as unrest deepens

Demonstrations were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested for allegedly flouting Islamic dress codes

Participants hold up pictures of Mahsa Amini at a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in Berlin on Tuesday

The number of people killed in Iranian protests that were sparked by the death of a woman in police custody has risen to 17 including demonstrators and police, state TV has reported.

The elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement describing the unrest as a “conspiracy” in which protesters had been organised and armed by the “enemy,” usually a reference to the US and Israel.

Demonstrations started last Friday following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a young woman who fell into a coma after Tehran’s so-called “morality police” arrested her for allegedly flouting Islamic dress codes.

Protests have been reported in scores of towns and cities including the capital Tehran as well as Karaj, Shiraz, Tabriz, Kerman, Kish Island, Yazd, Neyshapur, Esfahan and Mashhad.

It’s the most widespread unrest in Iran since November 2019 when authorities shut down the internet and, rights groups say, killed hundreds of people.

The “morality police” units have long been highly unpopular, but the protests are the first major rebuke of their actions. However that doesn’t mean the establishment is about to be swept aside, with security forces retaining a strong grip on the country as they seek to protect the clerical establishment.

Footage of the protests posted to social media over the past few days has shown unarmed demonstrators turning on uniformed police and anti-riot officers wielding tasers or handguns as well as members of the plain-clothed Basij, who are also known to carry weapons. None of the videos can be verified by Bloomberg.

The militias, which are under the command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, are deployed in order to infiltrate public gatherings and violently disperse protests. They are known to video tape and photograph protesters and passers-by in order to later target them for harassment and arrest.

Internet disruptions were widely reported in Iran last night with mobile internet access down in Tehran and slow speeds reported on broadband connections. Internet watchdog Netblocks said on Wednesday that access to Instagram, a hugely popular platform in Iran, has also been restricted.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York where his trip has been overshadowed by the violence at home.

