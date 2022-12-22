Japan approves return to nuclear as disaster memories fade

File picture taken on February 3, 2020 showing the central control room for the unit one reactor at the Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s advisory panel approved a plan to extend the lifespans of nuclear reactors beyond 60 years and build new units to replace those that are decommissioned, reversing policies put in place after the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

The step reflects a shift in public opinion, as the import-reliant country struggles with the threat of blackouts amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and extreme weather. While massive demonstrations calling for the abolition of atomic power were a regular occurrence in the wake of the meltdowns, recent polls indicate growing support for restarting idled plants.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a press conference in Tokyo on December 16, 2022 AFP

The government is aiming to present legislation to parliament during the next session to put the basic plan into action, Kishida told a meeting of his “green transformation” panel, which is made up mostly of business executives and academics, on Thursday at his official residence. The proposal will be opened for public comment and could gain cabinet approval by February, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Japan is joining a global shift back to nuclear energy after the prices of natural gas and coal shot to records this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended markets. The Kishida administration is also turning to nuclear to help curb emissions and hit Japan’s 2050 net-zero target.

File handout picture released by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on February 17, 2015 showing a member of the IAEA mission team inspecting TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture AFP

A survey by the Yomiuri newspaper in August found 58% in favor of restarting idled reactors, the first time a majority approved of the idea in that poll series since the question was initially posed in 2017. A separate survey by public broadcaster NHK earlier this month found 45% approved of the panel’s plan, while 37% opposed it.

The government still faces some opposition from local residents over nuclear restarts, and lawsuits related to safety concerns still keep many reactors offline. Only a third of Japan’s operable reactors have restarted since the 2011 disaster.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.