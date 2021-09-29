Japan ruling party lawmakers begin vote to select new leader

Wednesday’s vote caps an unpredictable LDP campaign, in which two of the four candidates are female

Japanese ruling party lawmakers began an election that determines the next prime minister, who will be faced with rebuilding a pandemic-hit economy and maintaining a delicate balance of ties between the US and China.

Four contenders in the Liberal Democratic Party leadership race are running to replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, all of them pledging to bolster spending to help spur recovery. Markets believe the next leader will back a major stimulus plan, which has helped the Nikkei 225 surge almost 5% in September, making it one of the top performers among more than 90 global indexes tracked by Bloomberg.

The voting in Tokyo among lawmakers started at 1 p.m. local time and results are expected at around 2:20 p.m. If no candidate receives an outright majority, a runoff immediately follows among the top two finishers - with a result expected at about 3:40 p.m. In the first round, LDP lawmakers and rank-and-file members each cast 382 votes, while a runoff is heavily weighted toward lawmakers.

Wednesday’s vote caps an unpredictable LDP campaign, in which two of the four candidates are female - a first for the party that has ruled Japan for about 62 of the past 66 years - and most of the party’s largest factions allowed their members a free vote.

While polls have shown vaccine czar Taro Kono is the most popular candidate with voters, he is seen as unlikely to win a majority in the first round of voting.

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida is seen as having the advantage in a runoff, boasting a stronger network among parliamentarians. Supporters of rival Sanae Takaichi, a former internal affairs minister, are also willing to throw their weight behind him in a runoff against Kono, the Sankei newspaper reported. Seiko Noda, another female former internal affairs minister, is seen as having little chance of victory this time.

The winner must lead the LDP into a national election within weeks, and lay out policies for tackling long-running issues such as the dwindling population. The new cabinet will also be tasked with figuring out how to tackle sour relations with China, the country’s biggest trading partner, without distancing Japan from its only military ally, the US.

Suga, who abandoned a plan to run for re-election after his support rates plummeted to record lows amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic, was seen as a liability for his party heading into the election expected next month.

The country’s vaccination program got off to a slow start, and efforts to provide financial support to individuals were seen as inefficient. Nonetheless, the death toll in Japan is far lower than that seen in other wealthy nations, while restrictions on daily life have been relatively light.

In one of his final acts as premier, Suga on Tuesday decided to lift a virus state of emergency at the end of September as new Covid-19 infections recede, easing restrictions that have dragged on the economy and limited operations at bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.

