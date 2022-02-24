Liveblog: Russia launches attacks against Ukraine

In the early hours of Thursday President Putin gave the orders to attack military installations in Ukraine in what the West calls an invasion of the country

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday gave the orders to attack military installations in Ukraine.





