Liveblog: second day of Russian invasion

Follow the most important developments and Luxembourg-related news in our liveblog

Follow the most important developments and Luxembourg-related news in our liveblog

People look at a damaged residential building in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell hit

Russian forces are closing in on the capital Kyiv as the West prepares a second wave of sanctions. Follow the most important events in our liveblog.





The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.