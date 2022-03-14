London mansion linked to oligarch occupied by protesters

A group of squatters displayed banners and a Ukrainian national flag on the exterior of a mansion supposedly belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in London's Belgrave Square on Monday.

A London mansion reportedly owned by members of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska’s family was occupied early on Monday by protesters opposing the invasion of Ukraine.

The group made their way into the home on Belgrave Square -- one of the city’s most affluent districts -- at 1 a.m., according to a member of the group, who declined to give his name. They plan to remain in the property until the war is over and refugees streaming out of Ukraine have been housed, he said.

The protesters negotiated with police to allow the delivery of pizzas, he said.

More than 30 officers at the scene cordoned off the property.

A squatter stands next to a banner displayed on the facade of a London mansion supposedly belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska on Monday AFP

A Ukrainian flag and banners hung from the home’s windows, including one saying “This property has been liberated.” The protesters say they were inspired by Nestor Makhno, who led a Ukrainian anarchist army in 1917.

Cabinet member Michael Gove, whose brief includes housing and communities, has floated the idea of using the homes of sanctioned Russians to house Ukrainian refugees. Deripaska was sanctioned by the UK last week after the country tightened restrictions on high-profile Russians.



Deripaska’s spokesperson, who did not immediately reply to a request for comment, told the Guardian newspaper that the property is owned by members of the billionaire’s family. Deripaska, the founder of aluminum giant United Co. Rusal International PJSC, has called for peace talks on Telegram without mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin.

