Luxembourg drops out of world's 100 most expensive cities

Luxembourg City now ranks 104th in the ranking of the world's most expensive cities

Luxembourg City has dropped out of an annual list ranking the world's 100 most expensive cities, registering the biggest fall of any city in the past year, as the euro has lost in value compared to the US dollar.

The Grand Duchy's capital, known for hosting several EU institutions - which have warned about the ability to hire staff due to the country's high cost-of-living - and having some of the fastest growing house prices in the bloc, was listed 104th out of 172 cities in the 2022 ranking published on Thursday by the Economist's Intelligence Unit, a sister company of the British newspaper.

Luxembourg's drop of 38 places, down from 66th last year, was matched only by the Swedish capital Stockholm.

The drop is due to the country's currency losing in value compared to the US dollar - it fell below parity with the dollar in August - which the EIU used as reference currency. Out of the ten biggest fallers in the ranking, five were European cities.

Singapore and New York both share the top spot, followed by Tel Aviv, which topped the ranking last year. Four European cities are in the top 10, with Zurich, Geneva, Paris and Copenhagen finishing 6th, 7th, 9th and 10th respectively.

The biggest upward movers were Moscow and St Petersburg, shooting up the rankings by 88 and 70 places respectively. Western sanctions have driven up inflation in the Russian cities, which reached 17.1% year-on-year in local-currency terms in the capital, and 19.4% in St Petersburg, according to the EIU.

The survey was conducted between 16 August and 16 September and tracked the prices of over 200 goods and services in 172 cities worldwide. The cheapest city globally in 2022 was Damascus, followed by Tripoli and Tehran.

