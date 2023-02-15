Luxembourg's Turks unite to supply earthquake aid

The death toll from the earthquake has now exceeded 41,000 with hundreds of thousands injured

Luxembourg's government will contribute almost one million euros through various partners

By Pascal Mittelberger

The Turkish community and Luxembourg-based NGOs are rushing the thousands of euros in cash and in-kind donations they have raised to victims of the February 6 earthquake, representatives told media outlet Virgule on Tuesday.

The death toll from the earthquake, which struck at dawn with a 7.8 magnitude, has now exceeded 41,000. Hundreds of thousands are injured with many more homeless.

The Turkish-Luxembourg Cultural Association (ACTL), a non-profit organisation founded 30 years ago, has, together with the Turkish embassy in Luxembourg, collected both in-kind and financial donations.

"We estimate that more than 150 tonnes of goods have been collected by the Turkish Embassy," a spokesperson for the association said.

In addition, it said that by this past Monday, it had collected 30,000 euros and transferred 28,000 of these to an important local NGO.

The association also pointed out that it no longer needs clothing or shoes. It is now aiming for long-term assistance and will continue to collect canned food, hygienic products, rechargeable cellphone batteries, generators, tents, sleeping bags, blankets, etc.

An aerial view reveals the rubble of collapsed buildings in the Syrian rebel-held town of Jindayris AFP

Following Turkey’s request for assistance through the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, Luxembourg selected a logistics expert to support the efforts in Turkey, Minister for Home Affairs Taina Bofferding said in a press release on Sunday.

Luxembourg's government will contribute almost one million euros through various partners active in the two affected countries, Turkey and Syria, by supporting their humanitarian operations. The government is also planning a financial contribution of €500,000 through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The Turkuaz Cultural Center, a Luxembourg-based non-profit organisation created in 2009, said many members were hard hit by the news. “We were just in shock. Some of our members have lost parents, brothers, sisters, cousins... Up to 12 or 13 members of their family. Others were not reachable right away,” explains Zuleyha Dalyan, Turkuaz’s secretary.

Turkuaz turned to different channels than ACTL, Dalyan said, adding “At first, we preferred to go through the Luxembourg Red Cross for the material we collected. But we stopped this collection quickly and we opted to send money directly to the affected families.”

The European Commission Emergency response coordination centre in Brussels, on February 15, 2023 AFP

Certain goods ACTL has collected will be stored in centres in Luxembourg and then sent on to Turkey as required to meet the demand of its partners on the ground. Turkuaz will sell the material it collected but could not distribute directly to victims at an upcoming children's flea market in Luxembourg. It will then send the money raised directly to the victims.

Handicap International Luxembourg, an international NGO set up in Syria, released a budget of €100,000 to carry out operations on the ground while Caritas Luxembourg has released €50,000 to provide supplies.

(This article first appeared on Virgule. Translated by Haneyl Jacob)

