Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes in Turkey

An earthquake killed more than 70 people in southern Turkey and 42 others in neighbouring Syria, and has trapped hundreds

A young injured girl awaits treatment at a hospital follwoing an earthquake, in the border town of Azaz in the rebel-held north of the Aleppo province early on 6 February, 2023

An earthquake killed at least 76 people in southern Turkey and 42 others in neighbouring Syria on Monday and has trapped hundreds more, authorities said.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 and struck before dawn. Rescue workers were trying to save people in collapsed apartment buildings in several Turkish provinces along the border with Syria, the Turkish government said. Scores of buildings had collapsed, and some highways were damaged in the quake which was felt as far as Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus, Iraq, Egypt and Israel.

Those dead were in six Turkish provinces including Sanliurfa, Osmaniye, Diyarbakir and Malatya, the country’s disaster management authority said, adding that 440 people were injured. In neighboring Syria, at least 42 people were killed, and 200 others were injured in the governorates of Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia, the official news agency SANA said, citing Ahmed Damiriya, deputy minister of health.

Syrian rescuers (White Helmets) and civilians search for victims and survivors, in the Idlib province on the border with Turkey, early on 6 February, 2023 AFP

The quake had a depth of 5 kilometres with an epicenter near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, according to Turkey’s Kandilli observatory. GFZ Helmholtz Centre Potsdam put the magnitude of the quake at 7.7.

“The quake struck at 4:17 a.m. local time,” Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told a televised news conference in Ankara. “We have activated a fourth level alert, this entails international help.”

He said the quake caused damage and left casualties in at least 10 provinces. Turkey hosts the biggest refugee population in the world, and the bulk of some of 3.7 million Syrian refugees are concentrated in areas where the quake caused damage.

