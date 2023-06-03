More than 230 killed, hundreds injured in India train crash

The crash on Friday evening is one of the deadliest railway accidents in the country in decades

The crash on Friday evening is one of the deadliest railway accidents in the country in decades

Rescue workers search for survivors at the accident site of a three-train collision in eastern India's Odisha state

More than 230 people have been killed and hundreds more injured in a collision between three trains in eastern India, one of the deadliest railway accidents in the country in decades.

A passenger express traveling from the Shalimar terminal near the eastern city of Kolkata, another from southern Bangalore city going in the opposite direction, and a freight train were involved in the crash in Odisha state on Friday evening. Several people were still reported to be trapped in the coaches.

Flipped over train carriages following the collision Photo: AFP

As rescue teams worked overnight at the scene, the fatalities from the incident rose to 233 by Saturday morning, with at least 900 people injured, Odisha’s top bureaucrat P. K. Jena said in a tweet.

Teams from state governments, the National Disaster Response Force and the air force were working at the site, according to Press Trust of India news agency.

Damaged carriages at the accident site AFP

India’s rail network, one of the largest in the world, carries hundreds of millions of passengers each month but also suffers from scores of accidents. Most are blamed on outdated signalling equipment or human error.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.