Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader of House Democrats

US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has been Democrat leader in the House of Representatives for almost two decades

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down as House Democratic leader, ending the history-making tenure as the first woman to serve as speaker and opening the way for a generational change in her party’s congressional leadership.

“I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi said on Thursday on the House floor.

Pelosi, 82, is leaving the post as Republicans are set to take control of the House in January following the midterm election. She has led House Democrats for almost two decades, encompassing two stretches as speaker under four presidents.

A fierce legislative tactician and prolific fundraiser, she was instrumental in securing signature achievements for Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, held together a fractious caucus strained by tensions between progressives and centrists and emerged as a preeminent villain to the political right.

Pelosi said she would remain in Congress, saying “there was no greater official honour” than to represent her San Francisco district.

New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries, 52, is widely considered Pelosi’s heir apparent. He would be the first African-American to lead a party in Congress. Jeffries has been the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus since 2019.

He’s also taken on other leadership roles, most notably as one of seven House managers in the first impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

