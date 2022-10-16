New UK finance chief wins backing, leaving Truss sidelined

Hunt and Bank of England head's united front comes ahead of markets reacting to London's turmoil on Monday

Britain's new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt arrives in Downing Street in central London on Friday.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said “nothing is off the table” when asked if he will abandon more of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s tax cut plans.

Asked if he is going to announce another u-turn on Truss’s mini-budget by delaying Truss’s plan to cut the basic rate of income tax, Hunt declined to rule out the move. The measure would save £5 billion ($6 billion), according to a report in the Sunday Times. The newspaper said the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast a shortfall of as much as £72 billion in the public finances by 2027.

“I’m not taking anything off the table,” Hunt told the BBC on Sunday. “There is one thing we can do and that is what I am going to do which is to show the markets, the world, indeed people watching at home, that we can properly account for every penny of our tax and spending plans.”

Hunt said he has no desire to succeed Truss if she is ousted by the ruling Conservative Party.

On Saturday, Hunt won a crucial endorsement from the Bank of England for his plan to stabilize the UK’s strained public finances that leaves Truss looking increasingly marginalized.

Less than 24 hours after he was pulled from the backbenches to rescue Truss’s crumbling government, 55-year-old Hunt announced he was effectively ditching the premier’s dash-for-growth strategy and had spoken to BOE Governor Andrew Bailey to secure his backing.

“There is a very clear and immediate meeting of minds on the importance of sustainability,” Bailey told a panel on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund’s annual meetings in Washington, where Hunt’s predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng was the target of running jokes before he left the US to be fired.

Bailey also made clear that Hunt will most likely have to contend with tighter monetary policy than he might previously have expected.

“We will not hesitate to raise interest rates to meet the inflation target,” he said. “My best guess is that inflationary pressures will require a stronger response than we perhaps thought in August.”

The renewed alliance between the Treasury and the central bank draws a line under months of bad blood which saw Truss and her outriders sniping at Bailey over surging prices only to then be rescued by the BOE when their tax-cutting plans triggered collapses in the pound and bonds.

It also demonstrates a united front to investors ahead of a critical trading session on Monday, the first since Bailey withdrew the BOE’s safety net for long-dated gilts.

The UK has been in the grip of a deep political crisis and financial turmoil since the government promised £45 billion of unfunded tax giveaways. Bloomberg Economics puts the hit to the economy at as much as 2% of gross domestic product.



Truss has now reversed £20 billion of the cuts. But her performance since taking office on Sept. 6 has provoked widespread mockery. One British tabloid has set up a live webcam showing a lettuce, asking whether it will last longer than the prime minister.

The new chancellor made clear that while he agrees with Truss’s argument about the need for growth, he disagrees with how she and Kwarteng went about it.

Using borrowing to fund tax cuts “doesn’t work,” he told BBC Radio. Other “mistakes” included trying to cut taxes for the UK’s highest earners, he told Sky News, a plan they abandoned amid a ferocious political backlash.

“The thing that people want, the markets want, the country needs now is stability,” Hunt said. “No chancellor can control the markets. But what I can do is show that we can pay for our tax and spending plans.”

He said all government departments would have to tighten their belts, though he denied there would be a return to austerity of the level imposed by the Conservative-led coalition government in the early 2010s.

