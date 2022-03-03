No letup in Russian strikes as war enters second week

Religious believers pray for peace in Ukraine on Saint Peter Square at the Vatican on Wednesday

Russian forces fired missiles at Kyiv and bombarded cities across Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin pushed on with his invasion in disregard of a United Nations vote to immediately halt the fighting.

As the war entered a second week on Thursday, it became clearer that a humanitarian tragedy is unfolding in Europe. Refugees continued to spill over the borders, with more than a million people leaving Ukraine for neighbouring countries. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of a deliberate strategy “to ruin out cities, to kill our people, to take from us everything that we hold dear.”

Baltic nation leaders called for the UN to broker a safe corridor for those fleeing the shelling. And with Russia’s campaign gaining pace in the south of the country, NATO warned of a “high risk of collateral damage on civilian shipping” in the northwest Black Sea within and adjacent to Ukraine’s territorial waters.

Against the backdrop of escalating violence, a second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is due to take place Thursday in the Bialowieza Forest on the border between Poland and Belarus, a Putin ally from where Russian forces invaded Ukraine last week. It’s a location famous for a meeting in 1991 of the leaders of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia that marked the end of the Soviet Union.

But any hopes of a fresh impetus for cease-fire efforts were diminished by Moscow’s insistence that Ukraine must still be “demilitarized.” Ukraine has said it won’t agree to preconditions or “ultimatums.”

Russia will fulfil its objective of “demilitarization, in the sense of destroying the weapons infrastructure that threatens us,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Moscow. “Even if we sign a peace agreement, it will definitely have to include such a clause.”

The ruble dropped again on Thursday as Russia continued to suffer the economic fallout from its invasion, after its credit rating was slashed to junk on the back of a wave of sanctions by the US, the European Union and others. Benchmark Brent crude, which collapsed two years ago, surged to near $116 a barrel, further roiling the global economy.

The extent of Moscow’s isolation was exposed late on Wednesday as the UN General Assembly voted 141 to 5 in favour of a measure urging Russia to immediately cease its aggression. Only North Korea, Syria, Belarus and Eritrea joined Russia in opposing the measure.

City encircled

Fighting continued on the ground regardless. Police in Kyiv said that there were explosions in the capital overnight, but that it was the result of Ukraine’s air defences hitting Russian missiles launched at the city.

In the south, a spokesman for Russian-backed separatists threatened strikes on the port of Mariupol to demoralize the Ukrainian army and encourage its surrender, adding in comments broadcast on Rossiya 24 on Thursday that an evacuation corridor for civilians wasn’t working. A Pentagon official said earlier that Russian forces appeared to be preparing to assault the encircled port city.

Ukraine’s military headquarters said that Russia is sending four warships with paratroopers seeking to land them near the sea port of Odesa and seize the city.

Zelenskiy, in an address, accused Russian forces of shelling routes that could be used for evacuation, as well as cutting off electricity, water, food and medical supplies “for peaceful civilians of Ukraine.”

‘Game-changer’ weapon

The prime ministers of Lithuania and Estonia called for a humanitarian corridor to be established to allow people to get out, while acknowledging that Russia and Ukraine would need to agree on the plan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to travel to Poland and the Baltic states after talks with NATO counterparts in Brussels later on Thursday.

The international order continued to feel the repercussions of the war. President Joe Biden will discuss its implications for the Indo-Pacific in a call on Thursday with fellow leaders of the so-called Quad nations comprising Australia, India and Japan.

Germany, which until last week had a policy of refusing to send weapons into conflict zones, approved the release of 2,700 Strela anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. Anti-aircraft weapons can be a “game-changer” in the conflict, even if only half of them hit their target, the Inspector General of the Federal Armed Forces Eberhard Zorn told Funke Mediengruppe in an interview.

Further enlargement of the 27-nation EU is suddenly back on the table with Moldova and Georgia, both formerly part of the Soviet Union, submitting applications for membership. Ukraine applied to begin accession earlier this week, albeit that the application process to align with the bloc takes years.

“Ukraine has set a process in motion and this will be discussed with member states, but right now the focus is on ending the war,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Bucharest.

Russia’s Defence Ministry, which acknowledged on Wednesday that nearly 500 troops had died in the fighting, said that its military had destroyed 606 Ukrainian tanks and other military vehicles as well as 62 planes and 53 drones since the start of its operations, the Interfax news service reported.

