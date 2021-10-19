North Korea test-fires ballistic missile near submarine base

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from an east coast area that contains a naval base toward waters between the peninsula and Japan, South Korea’s military said, with reports suggesting it could have been a weapon designed to be launched from a submarine.

The Tuesday launch took place in Sinpo, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, while the country’s National Security Council said in a statement it was a test of an “unidentified short-range ballistic missile.” North Korea has a submarine base and an underwater platform for missile tests in that area.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said North Korea fired two ballistic missiles and no damage has been reported. North Korea is barred by United Nations resolutions from ballistic missile testing, and Tokyo protested the latest launch.

North Korea appears to have fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile, the JoongAng newspaper reported, citing military officials. If this is the case, it would be its first such launch since October 2019 and follows a series of tests in September of weapons designed to deliver nuclear warheads to South Korea and Japan - two US allies that host the bulk of American troops in the region.

One of the weapons was what North Korea called a “hypersonic missile,” suggesting the regime had come closer to putting nuclear warheads in high-speed gliders that can evade US missile defences. Kim Jong Un’s state last month also showed off a new system to launch ballistic missiles from a train - just hours before South Korean President Moon Jae-in observed his government’s test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

North Korea often times its tests for political purposes. On Thursday, South Korea is set to launch its new three-stage Nuri rocket, a $1.8 billion (€1.5 billion) project designed to put a 1.5 ton satellite into a orbit about 600 to 800 kilometers (370-500 miles) above the Earth.

North Korea last tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile in October 2019, firing a Pukguksong-3 from an underwater platform. The weapon is designed to be launched from a submarine and has an estimated range of at least 1,900 kilometres.

Since then, North Korea has rolled out two new versions of the weapon - the Pukguksong-4 and Pukguksong-5 - in military parades.

Yonhap News Agency said the latest test may be of a shorter-range SLBM, which appeared to be part of an array of weapons on display last week at an indoor show in Pyongyang. The exhibitions also included the hypersonic glide vehicle and what weapons experts said is the world’s largest road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile and likely designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to the US mainland.

The latest launch provides a reminder to President Joe Biden that Kim’s nuclear arsenal remains among the US’s biggest foreign policy challenges despite former President Donald Trump’s decision to hold face-to-face summits with the North Korean leader. Although Kim made a vague commitment in 2018 to “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” he has continued to advance his nuclear weapons programme.



In January, Kim outlined broad plans to upgrade his nuclear arsenal to improve his capability to strike the US, feeding speculation he would resume weapons tests.

North Korea has one submarine capable of launching missiles and has been building a second one at Sinpo. While such a vessel would probably be noisy and unable to stray far from the coast without being tracked, even one submarine lurking off the Korean Peninsula would give US military planners a dangerous new threat to consider in the event of any conflict.

North Korea’s debut of an SLBM in 2015 opened a new potential area of operations for its navy, the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency said in a report this month. “This capability is likely to grow slowly because constructing and deploying new submarines requires a lengthy, resource-intensive manufacturing process,” the report said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.



The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.