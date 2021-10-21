Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Pfizer, BioNTech say booster shot restores full Covid protection
Jab

Pfizer, BioNTech say booster shot restores full Covid protection

today at 13:11
A booster was 95.6% effective against symptomatic Covid in large study
A booster was 95.6% effective against symptomatic Covid in large study
A healthcare worker giving a Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly man
A healthcare worker giving a Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly man
Photo credit: dpa

Pfizer and BioNTech said a booster shot of their Covid-19 vaccine restored full protection in a large study, results that are likely to bolster the argument for giving a third dose more widely.

A booster was 95.6% effective against symptomatic Covid in the study, which followed 10,000 people aged 16 and older, the companies said on Thursday. 

“We believe boosters have a critical role to play in addressing the ongoing public health threat of this pandemic,” Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a statement. The companies said they’ll share the data with health authorities in the US, Europe and elsewhere. 

Regulators have wrestled with how widely to use boosters as the fast-spreading delta variant drives infection rates up. Some countries, such as Israel, are using boosters widely. Many others - including the US and much of Europe - have thus far come down on the side of a third dose for the elderly and other high-risk individuals. Exactly where to draw the line on who is high-risk has also been a matter of debate. 

Half the trial participants got a booster, with five cases in that group over an average follow-up period of two and a half months. There were 109 cases in the group randomly assigned a placebo shot. The booster was just as safe as the original two-dose vaccine. 

The trial results show that “booster vaccinations could play an important role in sustaining pandemic containment and a return to normalcy,” BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said. 

Trial participants got a booster an average of 11 months after their second dose of the vaccine. They were an average of 53 years old, with slightly under one-quarter of the group older than age 65. Efficacy of the third shot was consistent across age groups and among people with pre-existing conditions, the companies said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.

More on this topic