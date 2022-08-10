Police raid home of Russian TV journalist who protested war

A criminal case under Russia’s “fake news” law was opened over a protest Marina Ovsyannikova staged near the Kremlin last month

A Russian journalist who staged an anti-war protest on the country’s main TV news channel said police raided her home in Moscow as part of a new probe against her.

Marina Ovsyannikova said 10 police and officers from the Investigative Committee, Russia’s equivalent of the FBI, searched her apartment early Wednesday and took her away for questioning. A criminal case under Russia’s “fake news” law was opened over a protest she staged near the Kremlin last month that criticised President Vladimir Putin for civilian deaths in his war in Ukraine, she said in a Telegram post.

“Are more than 350 children killed in Ukraine fakes?” Ovsyannikova wrote. “How many more children have to die for you to stop?”

Those convicted under the law on spreading information discrediting the Russian army face as much as 15 years in jail. Ovsyannikova was a producer at First Channel, Russia’s main national network, when she interrupted the state TV news in March to stage a rare public protest weeks after Putin ordered the invasion, holding up a sign during a live broadcast that said “They’re lying to you.”

A Moscow court fined her 30,000 rubles (€474) for violating laws on public protests, and her action brought offers of support from western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ovsyannikova said Monday on Facebook that she had been fined 40,000 rubles (€630) by a Moscow court for a post on the social media platform that a judge ruled had discredited the Russian army. That came after a fine in July for criticism of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, the OVD-News monitoring group reported on its website.

