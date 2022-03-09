Putin misjudged Ukraine but he persists, US spy chief says

'We judge it will be especially challenging for the Russians to hold and control Ukrainian territory'

Russia is likely to face “a persistent and significant insurgency” after President Vladimir Putin misjudged how his war against Ukraine would unfold, but the Russian leader won’t be deterred and may try to change how he defines victory, the top US spy chief said.

“We judge it will be especially challenging for the Russians to hold and control Ukrainian territory and install a sustainable pro-Russian regime in Kyiv,” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday during an annual hearing on global threats.

US intelligence agencies assess that Moscow underestimated the strength of Ukraine’s resistance and the degree of military challenges, while Russian forces are operating “with reckless disregard” for civilians in Ukraine.

CIA Director William Burns said Putin made a series of assumptions about his plan to attack Ukraine that have been proven false since the conflict began. Those included the belief that Ukraine was weak and easily intimidated; that European nations would be distracted by coming elections in France and leadership changes in Germany; that he had sanction-proofed his economy through the build-up of financial reserves; and that he had modernised his military so that it could achieve a quick victory.

Almost two weeks into the war, Putin remains determined to control and dominate Ukraine, according to Burns, who said the Russian leader has been “stewing in a combustible combination of grievance and ambition.”

Putin’s repeated dismissal of Ukraine as an independent and sovereign nation has been dealt a serious blow by his armed forces’ setbacks to date, Burns added.

“Real countries fight back, and that’s what the Ukrainians have done quite heroically,” the CIA director said, adding that Putin has “no sustainable political endgame” in Ukraine.

Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said he estimated with “low confidence” that Russia has lost 2,000 to 4,000 troops so far in the conflict.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers praised the US intelligence agencies for proactively declassifying and publicly releasing information about Putin’s plans, which they said subverted his efforts to spin false narratives.

Touching on China, the spy chiefs said the alliance between Moscow and Beijing continues to tighten, but Burns said that China’s leadership has been “unsettled” by Russia’s actions and setbacks in Ukraine. Both Burns and Haines said that the united response to the war by the US, Europe and their allies is being noted in Beijing when it comes to the Chinese government’s thinking about how to deal with Taiwan.

“There’s an impact on the Chinese calculus,” Burns said.

Haines said that Putin’s public warnings about putting his nuclear forces on higher alert are mostly symbolic as no change in the country’s nuclear posture have been seen.

Although the war in Ukraine dominated the early testimony, the formal threat assessment presented by US intelligence agencies was prepared before Russia’s invasion.

The 31-page declassified version of that assessment warns that China is developing one of the greatest nuclear weapons forces in history.

It also says Iran will continue to threaten American interests as it seeks to erode US influence in the Middle East. At the same time, North Korea is committed to expanding its nuclear arsenal and ballistic missile development, according to the assessment.

“In the coming year, the United States and its allies will face an increasingly complex and interconnected global security environment marked by the growing spectre of great power competition and conflict, while collective, transnational threats to all nations and actors compete for our attention and finite resources,” according to the document.

