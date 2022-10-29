Russia halts involvement in grain safe-transit deal

The move came hours after Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack on its Black Sea fleet off Sevastopol in Crimea

The Razoni, carrying a cargo of 26,000 tonnes of corn, leaves Ukraine's port of Odesa in September

Russia said it is halting involvement in a deal allowing the safe transit of exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports following drone strikes against its naval vessels.

Shortly after the defence ministry’s statement was posted on Telegram, citing a “terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime,” air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement, calling the suspension “indefinite,” and saying its representatives at the coordination centre in Istanbul had been sent relevant instructions.

“The Russian side cannot guarantee the safety of civilian dry cargo ships participating in the ‘Black Sea initiative’ and suspends its implementation from today for an indefinite period,” the Foreign Ministry said.

In response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Moscow was using “a false pretext to block the grain corridor,” and that Ukraine had “warned” that Russia would ruin the initiative.

The move came hours after Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack on its Black Sea fleet off Sevastopol, Crimea, using nine airborne drones and seven unmanned marine vessels.

Moscow also accused “British specialists” of helping in the attack, which the UK Ministry of Defence called “false claims on an epic scale.”

Russia earlier said the vessels targeted were involved in ensuring security for the grain transport, while saying that there had been only minor damage to a navy minesweeper.

Global South

The Ukraine-Russia deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, has allowed millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products held up in Ukraine by Russia’s invasion to reach world markets since August. That’s helped to ease surging food price inflation that left poorer nations at risk of starvation.

Some 9.1 million tons of goods have left Ukrainian Black Sea ports since the first vessel sailed 1 August.

The UN is “in touch with the Russian authorities” about the suspension, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly complained about the deal, saying not enough shipments were being sent to poor nations. Russia has also said its own grain and agricultural goods were not being allowed the same access to global markets.

Claims that developing nations aren’t benefiting from the safe-corridor deal aren’t backed up by the data, which show a considerable segment of the shipments have gone to these countries. Lower global prices for grains from the resumption of Ukrainian exports also have an overall positive impact for buyers.

Russia recently has said that some of the hundreds of ships involved in the program were carrying contraband goods; the UN has said no unauthorised cargoes have been recorded.

The safe-transit agreement was due to expire in mid-November and Ukraine recently said it was involved in tough negotiations to extend it.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, called Saturday’s decision to pull out of the grain shipment deal “the agony of evildoers.”

Zelenskiy last week accused Russia of deliberately slowing down grain exports from Ukrainian ports in a bid to prolong a global food crisis, with more than 150 ships waiting to gain access to Black Sea ports.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.



