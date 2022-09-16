Russia responsible for mass grave site - Zelenskiy

Two forensic technicians dig near a cross in a forest on the outskirts of Izyum, eastern Ukraine on September 16, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said authorities had discovered hundreds of graves in territory liberated from Russian occupation and demanded that the Kremlin be held accountable for war crimes.

Comparing the discovery to reports of Russian atrocities carried out early in the invasion in the town of Bucha near Kyiv and in the destroyed Black Sea port of Mariupol, the Ukrainian leader raised fresh claims as his military pushes forward with a stunning counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Ukraine’s defense ministry published photos of graves marked with wooden crosses and a large ditch surrounded by investigators, saying on Twitter that the “mass grave” site in Izyum - the largest city recaptured by Ukrainian forces - contained 440 unmarked burial spots. The Associated Press reported a grave site in a forested area.

“We want the world to know what happened in reality and what the Russian occupation has led to,” Zelenskiy said in his daily address late Thursday. “There were Bucha and Mariupol and now, unfortunately, there is Izyum. Russia always leaves death behind -- and it must be accountable for that.”

Zelenskiy made an unannounced visit to Izyum on Wednesday and raised the Ukrainian flag, making a show of Kyiv’s resolve in recapturing most of the region and pressing southeast toward Donbas, which has been the declared focus of Russia’s invasion. Zelenskiy’s presence belied Russian claims that it still controlled part of the city, a staging post for supplies to troops further into the east.

The Ukrainian president has said the military captured more than 6,000 square kilometres of territory this month as part of a campaign that has outstripped expectations.

Casualties ‘considerably higher’

As Russian troops fled, Ukrainian authorities say they are discovering the destruction left behind. The graves contain mainly civilians, national police chief Ihor Klymenko told reporters in a virtual briefing on Friday. In addition to large grave sites, authorities have found some 50 civilians killed elsewhere in the city and a half dozen “torture” sites in Izyum, Klymenko said, though he declined to give an overall estimate.

A group of European judicial bodies established in March is investigating claims of Russian war crimes, with the International Criminal Court aiming to put forward its first case as early as this winter.

Since Russia’s invasion began on 24 February, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded more than 14,000 civilian casualties. As of 12 September, those included at least 5,827 killed - though the agency says figures are likely “considerably higher.”

The Russian government, which has consistently denied that its forces have committed war crimes, didn’t immediately comment on Friday.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser for Zelenskiy, also tweeted an image of the forested grave site, saying it was “only one of the mass graves discovered near Izyum.” He used the post to attack those calling for a halt to the war rather than deliver heavy weaponry, such as tanks.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.