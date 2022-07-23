Russia strikes Odesa port day after grain deal signed

The export deal was signed with great fanfare in Istanbul on Friday in a ceremony presided over by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

The export deal was signed with great fanfare in Istanbul on Friday in a ceremony presided over by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Russia attacked Odesa’s sea port with cruise missiles on Saturday, less than 24 hours after signing an agreement aimed at restarting Ukrainian grain exports from Odesa and two other Black Sea locations.



Two Kalibr missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and two were shot down by Ukraine’s air defence, Serhiy Bratchuk, adviser to the head of the Odesa regional military administration, said on Telegram.

The extent of damage to grain loading facilities was unclear. A large plume of smoke was visible across the city after the strikes.

The export deal was signed with great fanfare in Istanbul on Friday in a ceremony presided over by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea,” Guterres said on Friday. “A beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief, in a world that needs it more than ever.”



That beacon dimmed on Saturday.

“Yesterday Ukraine grain export by sea was agreed, and today the Russians are hitting Odesa port,” said Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Ukraine’s president. “That’s the Russian diplomatic dichotomy.”

Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian foreign ministry, said the missile strike was “Vladimir Putin’s spit into the face” of Guterres and Erdogan, “who put enormous efforts into reaching the accord.”

He called on Turkey and the UN “to ensure that Russia sticks to its commitment within the framework of safe grain corridor functioning.”

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who signed Friday’s agreement, said in a speech on state-owned TV that Moscow “assumed the obligations which are quite clearly spelled out in this document.”

There’s been no comment from Russia so far on Saturday’s strike. Bridget Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine, said on Twitter that Russia “must be held to account.” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the strike “particularly reprehensible” given the timing.

President Volodymr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address to the nation Friday that Ukraine had some $10 billion in grain available for export.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.