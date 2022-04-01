Russian forces hand over Chernobyl nuclear plant

Troops began leaving Chernobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got 'significant doses' of radiation from digging trenches, Ukraine’s state power company said

Russia agreed to hand back control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant to Ukraine, the International Atomic Energy Agency said, citing Ukrainian officials, after Moscow’s forces gained control of the highly contaminated area still suffering from the effects of one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters.

Russian troops began leaving the Chernobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site, Ukraine’s state power company said on Thursday as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine were set to resume on Friday, according to a top Ukrainian official.

President Vladimir Putin said Russia would continue supplying gas to Europe even as it demands customers pay in rubles, easing fears the change could lead to damaging disruptions.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was unable to confirm the reports of radiation exposure and is “seeking further information.” The IAEA said it was told by Ukrainian officials that Russia has transferred control of the facility, in writing, back to Ukraine.

