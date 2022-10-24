Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Salman Rushdie ‘loses sight in one eye and use of hand’"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Salman Rushdie ‘loses sight in one eye and use of hand’".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Most Popular

1 Year Premium Access

Cancel anytime
126.00 / per year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

Cancel anytime
35.00 / per 3 months
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Salman Rushdie ‘loses sight in one eye and use of hand’
Exclusive for subscribers
Attack

Salman Rushdie ‘loses sight in one eye and use of hand’

2 min. today at 06:53
Author of ‘The Satanic Verses’ has sustained permanent injuries after knife attack in New York state, his agent says
Exclusive for subscribers
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Salman Rushdie ‘loses sight in one eye and use of hand’"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Salman Rushdie ‘loses sight in one eye and use of hand’".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Most Popular

1 Year Premium Access

Cancel anytime
126.00 / per year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

Cancel anytime
35.00 / per 3 months
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.

More on this topic