 Scholz’s government suffers first cabinet departure

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government suffered its first cabinet departure after Family Minister Anne Spiegel resigned when her party, the Greens, withdrew support.

Spiegel, 41, was under pressure over taking a four-week vacation last summer shortly after flooding devastated parts of her home state of Rhineland-Palatinate, where she was environment minister.

On Sunday, Spiegel apologised for the extended break, citing family pressures including a stroke suffered by her husband and lockdown strains from her children.

Scholz, who took charge in December, took note of Spiegel’s decision to step aside “with great respect,” according to a statement from government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann.

“He worked closely and in a trustful way with Anne Spiegel in the cabinet,” Hoffmann said. “He wishes her all the best for the future after this difficult time.”

