Scotland's leader seeks to reignite drive for independence

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is aiming to reignite her push for independence with a fresh campaign to convince the electorate of the merits of leaving the UK ahead of a referendum she wants next year.

Her Scottish National Party government will publish on Tuesday the first in a series of papers that together will form the “prospectus for how an independent Scotland would work,” the administration in Edinburgh said. When the SNP won elections in May last year, Sturgeon pledged to resume her campaign to create Europe’s newest nation state after the pandemic.

The dilemma for Sturgeon, though, is that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is refusing to give Scotland another vote on breaking away from the rest of the UK. A referendum in 2014 came about after the government in London transferred the legal power to hold one.

Scotland voted 55% to 45% to remain in the UK back then, and opinion polls show the nation of 5.5 million people has been roughly split down the middle on the issue in recent years. Sturgeon has been pushing for another referendum because of Britain’s departure from the European Union, which a majority of Scottish voters opposed.

Legal advice published by the Scottish government last week said ministers in Edinburgh could pursue policy work on independence. But the document didn’t say whether they had the right to hold a referendum unilaterally and the question could end up in court if Sturgeon pushes ahead with a referendum bill, which was already drafted.

The opposition Labour Party and Conservatives say Sturgeon should be focusing on fixing the health service and improving education, which Scotland has control over along with such things as transportation and some taxation. What Sturgeon and her allies are seeking is full autonomy to control the economy, foreign policy and to rejoin the EU.

“Having the full powers of independence does not guarantee a better future, but it is striking just how successful neighbouring countries of Scotland are, compared with the UK,” Sturgeon said in a statement ahead of the publication of the first paper on going it alone.

Johnson is unlikely to back down and grant the vote Sturgeon has indicated should take place in 2023. The prime minister is contending with a rebellion within his own Conservative Party, last week facing down rebels who triggered a motion of no-confidence in their leader. He won, albeit with 148 of his Members of Parliament voting against him.

