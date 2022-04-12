Shanghai remains largely locked down despite easing

Health workers waiting for residents to get tested for Covid during the lockdown in Shanghai on April 9, 2022

The number of people released from Shanghai’s lockdown is smaller than it initially seemed, with the majority of the city’s 25 million residents still subject to tight movement restrictions which keep them in their homes or compounds.

On Monday Shanghai announced it was easing the lockdown for the 43% of compounds which had no virus infections in the past two weeks. However details released overnight showed that those 7,565 areas included not just residential complexes but also hotels, shopping malls and government buildings.

Moreover, many of the compounds where lockdowns have been eased are located on the less-densely populated outskirts of the Chinese financial hub. Of the nine Shanghai districts that have announced easing measures, six are in the suburbs.

The ostensible easing came as Shanghai, home to the country headquarters of many domestic and multinational companies and the world’s largest container port, continues to struggle to stop transmission in the worst Covid outbreak in China in two years. The control measures are now weighing on the world’s second-largest economy and beginning to disrupt global supply chains. There were 23,342 cases in the city Monday, a drop from Sunday’s record but still up from about 5,000 just two weeks ago.

Although the government did not state the number of people who are now allowed to leave their homes and go for a walk, Monday’s announcement of the easing measures is the first sign of a pathway out of the weeks-long lockdown that spiraled into a crisis as residents struggled to access food and medical care. Pressure is growing on the city government to address growing unhappiness and frustration on the ground among locked down residents, some of whom have gathered to protest the measures.

Nevertheless, China’s strict Covid Zero strategy remains paramount. Shanghai’s communist party chief Li Qiang on Monday pledged the city will continue with its lockdown rules to control the outbreak, according to a release on its official Wechat account. The government has also warned that it will reimpose lockdown measures on compounds if they report even a single new case.

The situation prompted the U.S. government to order all non-emergency staff at its Shanghai consulate and their families to leave the Chinese city. The Monday order came days after Washington said all non-emergency employees and their family members from the U.S. consulate in Shanghai were allowed to leave, and told Americans to reconsider travel to China due to what it calls an “arbitrary enforcement” of virus restrictions.

“Our change in posture reflects our assessment that it is best for our employees and their families to be reduced in number and our operations to be scaled down as we deal with the changing circumstances on the ground,” a U.S. embassy spokesperson said in a statement, noting that staffers and their relatives would leave on commercial flights. The departure order will be reviewed in 30-day intervals.

China has defended its approach and expressed displeasure with the U.S. over what it calls a “groundless accusations” with regards to its pandemic policies.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.