Sunak fires minister for ‘serious’ ethics breach over taxes

Nadhim Zahawi paid £4.8 million, including a 30% penalty, to the taxman while he was the minister in charge of the tax collector

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired Nadhim Zahawi, citing “serious” breaches of ethics rules after revelations about the Conservative Party chairman’s tax affairs made his position untenable.

In a letter to Zahawi on Sunday, Sunak said that the independent review of the matter had been concluded and “it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code. As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position.”

Zahawi, 55, had acknowledged that he’d been “careless” with his taxes and had settled a retroactive multi-million pound bill with the country’s tax collector. That — and the revelation that he had also incurred a penalty for not settling the correct amount at the right time — led to mounting pressure from within his own party for him to quit, or for Sunak to fire him.

The departure of a politician who also served as minister without portfolio in Sunak’s Cabinet will be a relief to the premier after the controversy threatened to knock his administration off course and distracted from his stated priority of reviving the moribund British economy. The situation allowed Labour Party leader Keir Starmer to accuse Sunak of being “hopelessly weak” for failing to fire Zahawi and to draw a link between the party chairman’s tax affairs and Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty who had enjoyed so-called non-dom tax status in the UK.

After initially standing by Zahawi, Sunak commissioned the ethics inquiry, saying that his colleague’s 14 January statement about his tax payments had changed the calculus. On Wednesday, he told the Commons it was right to let “due process” run its course and await the outcome of the investigation, suggesting also that the easy option would have been to fire him right away.

Zahawi himself had spent several days telling colleagues he had done nothing wrong, according to Conservative MP Bim Afolami. But anger among Tory lawmakers was growing. A Cabinet minister and multiple Conservative MPs said privately Zahawi should resign. On Thursday a report in The Times suggested Sunak was “livid” with Zahawi, a claim denied by the prime minister’s office.

Zahawi said in his 14 Januart statement that His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs concluded he had been “careless and not deliberate” in his tax dealings. His tax bill, which related to the sale of shares in the YouGov polling company he co-founded, totalled £4.8 million (€5.5 million), including a 30% penalty for according to a person familiar with the matter. The settlement took place while Zahawi was Chancellor of the Exchequer in mid-2022.

“There are no penalties for innocent errors in your tax affairs,” HMRC Chief Executive Officer Jim Harra told Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, speaking generally about tax affairs on Jan. 26. Carelessness can be likened to the longstanding concept in general law of negligence, according to HMRC guidance.

Tory MPs have also described as unacceptable reports that Zahawi threatened legal action against those seeking to publicise his dealings with the tax authority. Dan Neidle, a blogger and former head of tax at Clifford Chance who made a number of revelations on the matter last year, told Bloomberg Radio earlier this week that he had been a target of such an attempt.

“Instead of saying there was perhaps a problem, he simultaneously issued a string of denials threatened to sue me and others reporting on it,” Neidle said.

