Swedes, Finns favour NATO entry in wake of Ukraine war

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (front row 5th L) stands next to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (front row- 6th L) and members of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) and Foreign Ministers as they pose for a family photo at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on March 4, 2022. -

Swedes and Finns are increasingly in favour of joining the NATO defence bloc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, adding pressure on the countries’ leaders to change long-standing policies of military non-alignment.

Polls released in the two Nordic countries on Friday showed 51% of Swedes and 48% of Finns now back joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. It’s the first time a Swedish majority favours the entry, while an earlier poll in Finland has also indicated majority support.

Authorities have so far indicated no rush for the move that President Vladimir Putin’s administration has warned would result in “military and political” repercussions.

Finland has the European Union’s longest border with Russia at 1,300 kilometres, while Sweden’s island of Gotland is in a strategically important location in the Baltic Sea, not far from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Four Russian combat aircraft violated Swedish airspace east of Gotland on Wednesday, coinciding with a military exercise by Swedish and Finnish forces around the island.

In the last week, Finnish politicians have held a raft of meetings to discuss how to respond to Russia’s aggression against its neighbour, and on Friday, the nation’s president, Sauli Niinisto, will visit President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C.

In a survey commissioned by Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet, 51% of respondents said they think Sweden should join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, with 27% opposed. The poll shows a clear shift from January, when 42% backed Swedish membership in the alliance.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson has repeatedly rebutted calls for the country to join NATO, stressing the importance of avoiding sudden policy shifts in a tense situation. The country’s parliament, meanwhile, is divided on the issue, as opposition parties that favor joining the alliance control more than 40% of the seats.

The support for NATO entry has also jumped dramatically in Finland. In a poll published by the biggest newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, 48% of respondents supported joining the bloc, up 20 percentage points from January. It’s the highest support in the two decades the newspaper has surveyed people on the topic.

The Finnish poll, conducted by Kantar TNS, collected 501 responses from Feb. 28 to March 3, and had a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.

Austria, another European Union nation in proximity of the conflict, has so far shown little ambition to seek NATO membership. Its military neutrality was a condition of regaining independence in 1955 and is enshrined in its constitution.

