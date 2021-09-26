Switzerland votes convincingly to legalise same-sex marriage

Around 64% of voters back change in referendum on Sunday, 14 years after registered partnerships for same-sex couples were introduced

A couple pose with a slice of wedding cake slice during an event in the Swiss capital Bern following a nationwide referendum on same-sex marriage on Sunday

Swiss voters have voted to allow same-sex couples to marry, 20 years after the Netherlands became the first country to do so. A separate proposal for a tax hike was rejected easily.

Some 64% of voters backed liberalisation of the marriage law; polls had signalled that public support for the change was broad based.

While Switzerland introduced registered partnerships for same-sex couples in 2007, marriage has remained off-limits. In the meantime, more Western European countries, from Portugal to Germany and Sweden, have allowed same-sex couples to legally marry, as has the US.

A second proposal on Sunday’s ballot, to increase the tax on capital income that was backed by Switzerland’s left wing, was rejected by 65% of voters.

Both the government and parliament opposed the proposed hike on income from dividends or rents, arguing it could hurt savings and investment. Backers of the measure had wanted to use the proceeds from additional tax revenue to boost social-welfare spending.

