Taliban rule batters Afghanistan a year after US departure

The economy has collapsed and more than half the population now face acute hunger since group's takeover of power exactly 12 months ago

Taliban fighters outside the US Embassy in Kabul on Monday, celebrating the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan

A year after the Taliban swept across Afghanistan, sparking a chaotic withdrawal of US and allied forces, the country’s dire economic and human rights outlook has only worsened.

Teenage girls can no longer attend school, few women are allowed to hold jobs, journalists are under siege and the country’s economy has collapsed just as a surge in global food prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made widespread starvation a serious risk.

After largely consolidating control following two decades of war, the Taliban initially promised to rule differently than they did in the late 1990s.

They reached a deal with the US to allow American troops to depart without a fight and sought international recognition that would help cushion the economy by keeping aid money flowing.

Little has gone to plan. On the anniversary of the Taliban taking power, acting Afghanistan Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan said other nations need to foster positive political and economic ties with the country to ensure regional peace.

In the past, the group has blamed US sanctions and the freezing of central bank reserves for exacerbating the country's crisis. Here’s how the country’s de facto leaders have fared in ruling Afghanistan.

Women’s rights

Afghan women are - once again - the primary victims of Taliban rule. Not long after taking power, the group barred teenage girls from getting an education beyond the seventh grade, dismissed thousands of women from government jobs and prevented females from traveling alone unless accompanied by a male relative. Women are also again forced to wear head-to-toe burqas in public.

An underground school for girls in Afghanistan AFP

The resumption of those policies drew international condemnation, and the UN has said that those acts will only hamper Taliban efforts to gain a footing on the international stage.

A report by Amnesty International says the Taliban’s “suffocating crackdown” on the rights of millions of girls and women is becoming more severe day by day. Depriving three million teenage girls of a secondary education has cost Afghanistan 2.5% of its GDP, or at least a $500 million (€490 million) loss over the last 12 months, an economic analysis by UNICEF showed.

“Look at what has happened to us, we’re deeply depressed, and we don’t know what the future holds for us,” said 19-year-old Amina, whose last name Bloomberg is withholding to protect her safety. She is one of hundreds of thousands of girls forced to drop out of school.

After having her education halted in the 10th grade, she is now attempting to flee the country in the hopes of continuing her schooling abroad. The anniversary of the Taliban takeover prompted some women to protest the group’s restrictive policies in Kabul.

Chanting “bread, work and freedom’’ and carrying a banner calling the August 15 anniversary a “dark day,’’ some of the women were beaten by Taliban fighters, who also fired into the air to disperse them.

Economic freefall

An abrupt cut in international aid, which accounted for 40% of GDP, after the Taliban takeover was a crushing blow, coming at the same time as the worst drought in three decades and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a report published Monday, the UN Development Programme says Afghanistan’s economy will shrink 5% in 2022 after contracting 20% last year, while the country’s per capita income is projected to decline by 30% to $360 (€353) in 2022. At the same time, the cost of essential items such as food and fuel have climbed by about 40%, it says.

A vendor sells bread as people queue to enter the passport office at a checkpoint in Kabul AFP

The Biden administration has blocked about $9 billion (€8.8 billion) in Afghanistan central bank reserves and while there have been talks between the US and the Taliban about freeing up some of those assets for humanitarian uses, negotiations have made little progress.

The US move has been criticised by some nations directly and indirectly by the UN, where Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded with countries to help Afghanistan’s economy "breathe" again by bolstering aid flows and "finding ways to free-up frozen currency reserves and re-engage Afghanistan’s Central Bank."

For now the Taliban seem to be betting on China to invest in and mine the country’s vast mineral deposits, which include lithium and copper. But Afghanistan’s riches have eluded outsiders for centuries - even successful investments will take years to provide the broad impact the Taliban need now.

Hunger

Nearly 23 million people, or more than half the country’s population, face acute hunger, a 65% increase since July 2021, just before the Taliban overran the country, according to reports by the World Food Programme and aid group Mercy Corps.

The situation is so desperate that some Afghans have resorted to selling personal belongings or even their young children into marriage in order to feed the rest of the family. Many others are trying to flee the country, adding to strains in neighbouring nations including Pakistan.

Despite not officially recognising Taliban rule, the US and other nations are responding to the hunger crisis through UN agencies. The WFP says it has delivered food to 15 million people since last year but calls that just a lifeline. The organisation said it urgently needs $220 million (€215.7 million) per month to help feed the hungry.

Terrorism and violence

Islamic State continues to be one of the biggest threats to the Taliban, carrying out major strikes on crowded areas. Recent attacks include one targeting attendees of a cricket game and another aimed at Shias taking part in a religious ceremony in Kabul, killing and wounding tens of people.

Last month a US drone strike killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri (right) in Kabul, two decades after the Taliban sheltered Osama Bin Laden (left) in the country dpa

There are also questions about whether the Taliban continues to host terrorist groups. Late last month a US drone strike killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri in downtown Kabul.

Zawahiri - the founder of Egyptian Islamic Jihad - was a key planner of the September 11 attacks and took responsibility for a 2005 bombing on London’s transport system that killed 52 people. His death while living in Afghanistan’s capital suggested that the ruling Taliban - which said it wasn’t aware Zawahiri was living in the country - either can’t or won’t abandon its links to the same terror group that prompted the US to invade 21 years ago, when the government sheltered Osama bin Laden.

On the domestic security front, while the UN says there was a significant reduction in armed violence between mid-August 2021 and mid-June 2022, the toll is still high. In that time the UN recorded 2,106 casualties, including 700 killed, with most of the violence carried out by Islamic State.

And despite the Taliban declaring a general amnesty after the US left, the UN has reported 160 extrajudicial killings, 178 arbitrary detentions, 23 instances of incommunicado detentions and 56 instances of torture and ill-treatment of former government and military officials.

Freedom of expression

After a blossoming of media outlets and free expression in the 20 years before the Taliban re-took power, the pendulum has swung back in the opposite direction, according to the UN.

More than 200 media outlets have ceased operations since last year, primarily due to financial difficulties, laying off over 7,000 media workers, according to Afghanistan’s Tolonews channel, citing the country’s federation of journalists.

Reporters and media staff are also increasingly the subject of human rights violations, the UN said in a July 20 report. That report highlighted 122 instances of journalists facing arbitrary arrest. In addition, six journalists were killed - five by Islamic State affiliates.

