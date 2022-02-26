In case you missed anything the Luxembourg Times has rounded-up the best stories of the week for you

In case you missed anything the Luxembourg Times has rounded-up the best stories of the week for you

Top five stories you may have missed

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel would not answer questions when talking to the press on Thursday

Ex-ministers in spotlight over Russian board jobs



Two former Luxembourg ministers remained mum about their lucrative jobs at Russian companies on Friday, more than 24 hours after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in a war that has already killed hundreds.

Jeannot Krecké and Etienne Schneider - two former economy ministers - both have prominent seats on the boards of Russian companies in the Grand Duchy.

Luxembourg no LGBTQ+ oasis, queer community says

For a country run by a prime minister whose same-sex marriage forms a crucial part of his public identity, it can be surprisingly hard to discover signs of queer life in Luxembourg, businesses and newcomers say.

Since the last gay bar in the capital - the Bar Rouge - closed in 2021, most Luxembourgers identifying as LGBTQ+ have resorted to travelling to other countries for events or venues dedicated to their lifestyle.

Luxembourg reacts to Ukraine: sanctions and satellites



Luxembourg was scrambling to react as Europe woke up to war in Ukraine on Thursday, with a regulator curtailing Russia's ample financial interests in the country and satellite company SES working to help Western armies secure enough communications bandwidth.

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel addressed parliament later on Thursday before heading to Brussels.

Luxembourg businesses brace for Ukraine conflict

Luxembourg businesses are unlikely to escape the military conflict in Ukraine, with steel giant ArcelorMittal protecting a massive plant near the Russia-annexed Crimea peninsula and the West lining up sanctions that could hit several Russian entities in the Grand Duchy.

ArcelorMittal is investing $300 million in its Kryvyi Rih unit for a new plant to produce pellets, small balls of iron ore used to make steel.



Luxembourg miner denounced in UK splashes out on legal fees



A Luxembourg-based mining giant that has drawn the ire of UK lawmakers for what they called its excessive use of litigation has spent hundreds of millions of euros on legal costs since ditching London for the Grand Duchy.

Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), which has its roots in Kazakhstan, spent almost $400 million (€351 million) on “professional fees and other exceptional litigation costs” since 2013.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.