Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, The Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

In case you missed them, The Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

New Luxembourg law to fend off Russia, China control

Luxembourg is preparing new legal powers to allow it to veto foreign acquisitions in the country’s critical industries, as Europe attempts to curb the influence of nations such as Russia and China on its economy.

Foreign investors wanting to buy a stake in companies in sectors such as defence, space, telecommunications and banking, would be subject to screening, though the country's all-important investment fund industry will be excluded from the new rules, just like the real estate sector.

Luxembourg pays tribute as Queen Elizabeth dies

Luxembourg sent its respects after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the first British monarch to ever visit the Grand Duchy, with locals signing a condolence register at the UK embassy in the country's capital.

"For more than seventy years, she shaped the course of history in the United Kingdom and around the world through her unwavering commitment to stability and peace and a boundless devotion to her people", Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said in a statement on Friday.

Luxembourg holds prayer service to remember the Queen

Mourners gathered in Luxembourg on Friday evening for a service to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the first British monarch to ever visit the Grand Duchy, who died after 70 years on the throne on Thursday.



The Anglican Church in Luxembourg City held a service of reflection in the evening with prayers, hymns and readings. Earlier in the day, the British Embassy in the capital was opened to allow mourners to sign a book of condolence and leave flowers.

Website offering free Luxembourgish lessons launches

Free Luxembourgish lessons are now available online via a new website launched on Friday, to respond to growing demand for the country’s national language both in the Grand Duchy and abroad.

The website, LLO.LU, was built by five staff over a two-year period at a cost of €3.4 million, the Education Ministry said. The launch, unveiled at a press conference on Friday and announced earlier this year, is part of a joint scheme between the ministry and the National Institute of Languages (INL).

Thousands apply for permits to fly drones over Luxembourg



Luxembourg has handed out thousands of licences to fly drones across the country since tougher rules governing their use - meaning prospective pilots face similar requirements to motorists - came into effect this year.

An EU regulation imposing strict criteria on those wishing to fly drones came into force in January 2021, with a grace period in Luxembourg of a year to allow people to transition to the new requirements.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.