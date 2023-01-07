Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Doner-flation: Luxembourg's kebab still a cheap eat?

Luxembourg's kebab - beloved as quick sustenance on a night out, or an affordable office lunch - is set to become more expensive as shopkeepers are struggling to keep up with higher food and energy prices.

From Snack Istanbul in the midst of the nightlife of Luxembourg's city centre, to Snack Lara in working-class Bonnevoie, street food producers said they had raised prices over the past year, or were planning to do so.

Luxembourg lawyer quits ahead of money laundering fine



Luxembourg's Bar Association meted out a €1,000 fine to a lawyer, who quit from the body just before being called to a disciplinary hearing over his failure to fill out an anti-money laundering survey, the association said this week.

The Bar opened the case against the lawyer, whom it did not name, after giving him two weeks to complete a compliance questionnaire in 2021.

Liberia railway tussle stalls ArcelorMittal expansion



A railway line connecting an iron ore mine with the port city of Buchanan in Liberia has become the object of a dispute between steel giant ArcelorMittal and the government of one of the world's poorest countries.

Liberia's parliament in April rejected a deal to expand mining rights that the Luxembourg-based group had signed with President George Weah, fearing the contract would give it too much control over the railway, and the possibility to block other users, Paris-based Africa Report has said.

EU ethics code may help tax advisers polish image



A planned EU broadside to eradicate tax avoidance is aiming at lucrative auditors for the first time, and while no business likes more rules, some tax advisers are saying it might help clean up their reputation.

The so-called Big Four accounting firms - which employ thousands of people in Luxembourg - insist that they painstakingly stick to the law when advising clients, including the waves of new anti-tax avoidance measures that have washed over the industry over the past decade.

The EU’s battle against corruption at its doorstep



Ever since the election of Maia Sandu at the head of Moldova's government, the country's chances to enter the European Union look a little less dim.

Yet the 50-year-old fan of Europe - Moldova's first female president since a November 2020 vote - will first need to gain the upper hand in her battle against ubiquitous corruption, including people smuggling and money laundering.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.