Trio found guilty of downing flight MH17 over Ukraine

Two Russians and a Ukrainian found guilty of causing missile attack which killed the 298 people on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014

Remains of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 which was shot down over eastern Ukraine as it made its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in 2014

Two Russians and a Ukrainian citizen were found guilty by a Dutch court of carrying out the deadly attack on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014, in a judgment set to further inflame tensions between the West and the Kremlin.

Judges in the Hague ruled that Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Ukraine national Leonid Kharchenko caused a missile attack, which led to the deaths of all 298 people on board. The fourth defendant, Oleg Pulatov, the only one who sent lawyers to defend him, was acquitted.

Russia will study the court’s verdict before commenting, because “every nuance matters,” Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Ivan Nachaev told reporters at a regular briefing in Moscow.

The partially reconstructed MH17 passenger plane in a Dutch hangar Photo: LW-Archive

The Dutch government has held Russia liable for the incident on July 17, 2014 after a multi-year probe by a five-country investigation team concluded that a BUK missile that downed the plane belonged to Russia’s 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade in Kursk. Ukraine has accused Russia-backed separatists in its east of shooting down the plane.

Last year the Dutch public prosecution service said the only fitting punishment for the defendants was the maximum penalty of life imprisonment. But the ruling is unlikely to carry any real-word ramifications yet because the suspects were tried in absentia. Russia doesn’t extradite its citizens and multiple international arrest warrants are in place for the defendants, including Kharchenko.

