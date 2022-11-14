Turkish officials suspect terror in deadly Istanbul blast

At least six dead, 81 wounded following explosion in a busy area of central Istanbul on Sunday

A forensic team of the crime scene investigation police work after the explosion at the busy shopping street of Istiklal in Istanbul

A bomb in Istanbul’s popular touristic district killed at least six people and wounded 81, with Turkish officials saying they suspect a terror attack.

The explosion on Sunday took place in the middle of Istiklal street, which is lined with bars, cafes and shops. Police cordoned off much of the pedestrian area as ambulance crews attended to victims, according to media reports.

“A woman sits on a bench for 40 minutes and the bomb explodes two minutes after she leaves” said Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag in a televised interview on Turkish news network A Haber. “Either there was a mechanism in the bag or someone detonated it from a far.”

The person who planted the bomb has been arrested, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, Agence France-Presse reported on Monday.

A mourner lays flowers as people grieve the victims of the explosion in Istanbul on November 14, 2022. Yasin Akgul/AFP

The attack came as Turkey prepares to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in about six months and highlights the threat of a revival in terrorism in one of the Middle East’s biggest economies.

“Perpetrators will be punished in the way they deserve,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. “There is suspicion of terrorism according to initial findings,” he said in televised remarks before flying to Indonesia to attend the summit of Group-of-20 nations.

Of the 81 wounded, 39 have been discharged from hospitals, Vice President Fuat Oktay told reporters. A civil servant working at the Ministry of Family and Social Services and his daughter were among those who lost their lives in the blast, Minister Derya Yanik tweeted.

Broadcast ban

Militants from separatist Kurdish groups as well as Islamic state and left-wing organizations have carried out numerous bombings in NATO-member Turkey in the past. Five were killed and dozens were injured in a suicide bombing in Istiklal in March 2016.

Municipal workers clean debris as Turkish policemen secure the area after an explosion in Istanbul, on November 13, 2022. Yasin Akgul/AFP

Turkey’s official media watchdog RTUK swiftly imposed a ban on broadcasting images of the attack. The government also moved to limit online discussion and slowed down the Internet due to security reasons, two senior officials confirmed. Police launched an investigation on 25 social media users for their “provocative” posts, Istanbul police announced in a note shared on Twitter.

The US condemned the violence and stands “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Turkey, a NATO ally, in countering terrorism, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

A soccer match at a stadium close to Istiklal was postponed amid the investigation, local media reported.

