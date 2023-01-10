UK bid to join space-launch club fails

A Virgin Atlantic Orbit 747 jet carrying the company's LauncherOne rocket takes off from an airport in Cornwall, Great Britain, on Monday.

A company with Luxembourg government backing failed in an effort to make Britain the latest country able to launch into space from its own soil.



A rocket launched by a Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. 747 aircraft failed to deploy its nine satellites as planned on Monday, sending the company’s shares plunging 25% in after-hours trade.

Luxembourg's army in October committed investment into billionaire Richard Branson's space company with the aim of launching satellites from Virgin Orbit planes. An initial €100,000 went toward the possible development of ground equipment and logistics for the company's LauncherOne rocket, which would be used for space launches by other NATO members.

Also on Monday, a Chinese rocket startup successfully put five satellites into orbit as Beijing-based Galactic Energy kicked off an ambitious 2023 launch schedule as it works to build a Chinese competitor to Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

The Virgin Orbit failure came after its modified 747 plane took off from Spaceport Cornwall at 10:02 p.m. local time, carrying the company’s rocket underneath its wing. At an altitude of roughly 35,000 feet, the rocket successfully deployed and ignited its main engine. After decoupling from the aircraft, the rocket ignited its engines, went hypersonic and reached space, where it separated and ignited the second stage but was then lost for an unclear reason, Virgin Orbit said.

Virgin Orbit said in a statement that the mission nevertheless “represents an important step forward.”

The crew on the aircraft returned safely.

While failures on space missions aren’t unusual, the unfortunate outcome of this particular endeavor carries additional weight because it sought to add Britain to the ranks of countries able to launch from their own soil. Virgin had put plans for a pre-Christmas launch on hold amid last-minute snags, but managed to get the mission away in the first of multiple new windows it set out.

The launch was Virgin Orbit’s sixth attempt to reach orbit, and the second in-flight failure. So far, the company has successfully launched to orbit four times from Mojave, California.

Besides the so-called horizontal launch attempted yesterday from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay, southwest England, two Scottish bases are also committed to Cape Canaveral-style vertical blastoffs by the end of the year, while three other UK sites are seeking the go-ahead for horizontal launches.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.