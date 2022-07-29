UK ‘non-dom’ population drops to record low during pandemic

Some of the UK’s non-domiciled residents have included Lakshmi Mittal, the billionaire behind Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal S.A

Lakshmi Mittal (L) and his son, ArcelorMittal Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal (R) at the 2013 ArcelorMittal annual shareholders meeting at the company’s headquarters in Luxembourg

The number of people claiming non-domiciled tax status in the UK fell to a record low in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK had 68,300 so-called “non-doms” in the financial year ended March 2021, a 10.7% drop from the previous 12 months and the lowest total since official records began more than a decade ago, according to provisional data published Thursday from the nation’s tax authority.

Unlike in previous years, fewer non-doms came to the UK in the period to replace those leaving, largely due to the virus leading to “substantial” reductions in international travel, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs said in a summary of its findings.

Non-doms are typically foreign British residents who claim their permanent home is overseas and don’t pay UK tax on their overseas income or gains, unless they bring the money into the country.

While the UK’s non-dom laws date back centuries, they came into focus in April when it emerged that Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, claimed the status even after the Conservative Party leadership candidate became UK Chancellor in 2020. The revelation pushed the family’s wealth into the news and contributed to a significant decline in Sunak’s approval ratings just as a cost-of-living crisis began to bite across Britain.

Murty, who was born in India and is still an Indian citizen, later said she will pay UK taxes on her overseas income. She has a net worth of about $1.3 billion (€1.3 billion) thanks to her stake in Infosys Ltd., the software giant founded by her father, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The UK’s non-dom population has almost halved since 2015, when then-Labour party leader Ed Miliband pledged to scrap the status. A Conservative-led government subsequently announced a measure taking effect from April 2017 to stop non-doms claiming the tax status on a permanent basis.

Some of the UK’s other non-domiciled residents have included Lakshmi Mittal, the billionaire behind Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal S.A., one of the world’s largest steelmakers. About 22% of bankers earning more than £125,000 pounds (€149,200) -- putting them in the top 1% of earners in Britain – have also claimed non-dom status at some point, according to recent academic research.

The UK first published non-dom data for 2008, when the UK had 137,000 residents claiming the status. More than 10,000 residents who previously claimed non-dom status have opted to be taxed on their global income following the 2017 reforms, the UK tax authority said Thursday.

Overall, non-doms paid an estimated total £7.9 billion (€9.4 billion) of UK income, capital gains and employment taxes during the latest reported 12-month period, little changed from the previous year.

