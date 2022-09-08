Queen Elizabeth's doctors "concerned" for her health

The doctors for UK Queen Elizabeth II say they are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Doctors have recommended the Queen remains under medical supervision. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the statement said.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime”, Prime Minister Liz Truss, who only met the head of state on Tuesday to be appointed in her new role, said on Twitter.

Prince Charles, next in line to succeed the queen, travelled to Balmoral with his wife Camilla, his office said. Prince William, his eldest son, is also on his way.

"The Palace does not issue bulletins on the Queen's health unless it is significant", a BBC journalist on Twitter quoted Robert Hardmann, a royal commentator, as saying.

The queen ascended to the throne on 6 February 1952. She has so far had 15 prime ministers under her reign, starting with Winston Churchill.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.