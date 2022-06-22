UK unveils bill giving its courts ultimate say on human rights

Plan by Tory government will allow British judiciary to ignore rulings from European Court of Human Rights

Plan by Tory government will allow British judiciary to ignore rulings from European Court of Human Rights

Boris Johnson’s government defended its plan to allow UK courts to ignore rulings from the European Court of Human Rights, as groups including The Law Society warned the new law will damage basic protections.

The Bill of Rights will give the UK Supreme Court the ultimate say over human rights issues, making it clear that ECHR case law does not always need to be followed by the British judiciary, the Ministry of Justice said. It comes just days after the ECHR thwarted the UK’s flagship immigration policy by preventing Britain from deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.

“We will strengthen the separation of powers in this country, affirming the supremacy of the Supreme Court, being explicit that the UK courts are under no obligation to follow the Strasbourg case law and indeed are free to diverge from it,” Justice Secretary Dominic Raab told Parliament on Wednesday.

The legislation - which was promised last month in the Queen’s Speech setting out the legislative agenda for the current parliamentary session - will go some way to pacifying Tory Members of Parliament who attacked the ECHR following last week’s ruling, which stopped a planned deportation flight from taking off when the plane was already on the tarmac.

But human rights groups and opposition parties say the bill will take away rights enshrined in the Human Rights Act, legislation passed in 1998 by former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Labour government. The opposition party’s justice spokesman Steve Reed accused ministers of trying to sow division.

The Law Society, which represents solicitors in England and Wales, said this bill represents a “lurch backwards” for the British justice system.

“The bill will create an acceptable class of human rights abuses in the United Kingdom - by introducing a bar on claims deemed not to cause ‘significant disadvantage’,” said Stephanie Boyce, the group’s president.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.