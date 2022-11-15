Ukraine hit by missile strikes as Zelenskyy makes demands

Ukrainian firefighters and emergency personnel at the scene where a Russian missile fragment fell near a residential building in Kyiv on Tuesday

A barrage of missile attacks targeted Kyiv and other locations across Ukraine, hitting civilians and critical infrastructure in what authorities called the broadest such assault since Russia invaded the country in February.

At least one person was killed as residential buildings were struck in Kyiv, with strikes cutting the power supply to roughly half of the capital’s residents, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Power facilities were hit elsewhere, including cities in western and central Ukraine far from the front lines, such as Lviv and Rivne, authorities said.

The attack came hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded that Russian troops make a complete withdrawal before peace talks can take place. Ukraine’s air-defence forces said that around 100 missiles were launched, exceeding the number from October 10, when a broad missile attack hit Ukrainian settlements across the country and levelled infrastructure.

“Russian missiles are killing people and ruining infrastructure across Ukraine right now,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a Twitter post. Kyiv won’t respond to demands to accept Russian “ultimatums,” he said.

Ukrainian firefighters intervene at the scene where a Russian missile fragment fell in Kyiv, November 15, 2022. Sergei Supinsky/AFP

Russian missiles were launched from the Black Sea, a site in Rostov in Russian territory and the Caspain Sea, far to the east of Ukraine’s border, air defence spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said in televised comments.

Areas of northern and central Ukraine were hit the hardest, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the Ukrainian president’s deputy chief of staff, said on Telegram.

The strikes came hours after Zelenskyy laid out his demand that Russia clear out of Ukrainian territory - and a week after Russian forces retreated from southern city of Kherson, the first and only regional capital captured by Kremlin troops in the weeks after the February 24 invasion.

“If Russia says that it wants to end this war, or so it says, it must prove it with deeds,” Zelenskyy said in an address to Group of 20 leaders meeting in Bali.

Ukrainian forces have spent the week returning the previously occupied portions of the Kherson region on the west bank of the Dnipro River to Kyiv’s control.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

