Ukraine operation focused on Donbas, Russia says

After a month of fighting that has yielded limited territorial gains, the Russian military said it is focusing efforts on taking full control of Ukraine’s Donbas region, potentially a sign it is backing away from hopes of taking larger swathes of the country.

“Our forces will focus on the main thing - the complete liberation of Donbas,” Sergei Rudskoi, first deputy chief of the General Staff, said Friday in a televised briefing. Saying the operation is “successful,” Rudskoi portrayed Russia’s failure to take several major cities as deliberate. He warned that Moscow may yet decide to seize them.

His comments were the most detailed official accounting of Russian military performance since President Vladimir Putin announced the 24 February invasion.

Putin declared at the outset that Russia was seeking the “demilitarization” and “de-Nazification” of Ukraine as he urged the Ukrainian armed forces to lay down their arms and go home rather than defend what he called a “junta” in Kyiv. Russian troops swept into large areas of the country, including near the capital, far from Donbas.

Ukraine and its western allies have portrayed Russia’s military drive as stalled by fierce Ukrainian resistance, as well as poor planning and logistics. They reject the Russian claims of neo-Nazi influence as nonsense.

Rudskoi said the operation will continue until all its goals are met, but didn’t spell out when that might be.

Russian troops have not captured any major cities and western officials estimate they may have lost as many as 15,000 killed. Rudskoi put losses at 1,351 killed and 3,835 wounded, the first official accounting since March 2. He said Russian forces control 93% of the Luhansk People’s Republic and 54% of the Donetsk one.

Putin had originally described the military operation as one to defend the breakaway regions he had recognised as independent two days earlier, even as Russian forces attacked Ukraine from different directions and pushed toward Kyiv and other major cities.

Western officials said Russia is now recognising it cannot pursue military operations in multiple directions at once and so may be pausing attacks on Kyiv and other cities to focus its logistics and efforts on Donbas, where Ukraine’s best-trained forces are.

Rudskoi recited a long list of claims of successes in destroying Ukraine’s military, but didn’t declare that the “demilitarisation” element of the operation was complete.

Meanwhile, peace talks between the two sides appear stalled. Ihor Zhovkva, deputy chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told Bloomberg Television Friday that Kyiv won’t agree to a deal on Russia’s terms and called for more western weapons supplies.

“Whether Russian delegation is serious or it’s dragging on the time - that’s a big question,” said Zhovkva. Having failed to achieve the Kremlin’s short-term military goals, Russian negotiators appeared to be waiting to see what happens next in a bid to strengthen its position, he said.

Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said Ukraine still hasn’t agreed to Moscow’s main demands, Interfax reported.

